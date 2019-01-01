Osimhen's future is uncertain - Lille OSC coach Galtier

The Nigeria forward's bright start to life in France has made him a subject of transfer interests from several clubs

OSC manager Christophe Galtier fears Victor Osimhen might leave the club in January despite penning a five-year deal six months ago.

Since his arrival in July, Osimhen has established himself as one of the highest-scoring players in this season with nine goals and three assists in 16 games.

The 20-year-old is reportedly a target for Hotspur following the departure of two Lille coaches to join Jose Mourinho's backroom staff in North London.

When quizzed about the future of the Super Eagles forward, Galtier said it is not certain but he hopes he stays with the team until the end of the season.

"Osimhen will stay at LOSC until the end of the season? Yes I think so, but in football, nothing is certain,” Galtier told BeIN Sports, per But Football.

Osimhen has scored two goals in his debut campaign and he will be aiming to help Lille end their disappointing Group H outings with a win.

The Ligue 1 outfit are at the bottom of the group with just a point and will battle at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.