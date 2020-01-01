Osimhen’s effort not enough as Lille lose against Dijon

The Nigerian international was in action as the Great Danes suffered their seventh defeat of the season

Victor Osimhen featured as lost 1-0 to in Sunday’s game at Stade Gaston Gerard.

The Super Eagles star was handed his 17th league start in the encounter but could not save the Great Danes from losing against Stephane Jobard’s men.

After Julio Tavares opened the scoring for the Mustards, Osimhen came close to level matters in the 86th minute but his header was saved.

The 23-year-old striker struck two shots in the encounter and had a 73% successful pass rate in his quest to help his side avoid defeat.

Both sides lost a man each to a red card after Hamza Mendyl and Boubakary Soumare were sent off by referee Frank Schneider.

Osimhen featured for the entirety of the game along with Gabon international Didier Ndong, who ended on the winning side.

The international has 10 goals in 19 league games this season and will hope to return to the scoresheet when Lille take on Gonfreville in a Cup tie on January 18.