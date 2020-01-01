Osimhen: Super Eagles star wins Lille Player of the Season award

The Nigerian international’s scintillating performances for the Great Danes have been rewarded after he was voted as the best player of the club

Victor Osimhen has been announced as ’s Player of the Season, following his eye-catching displays for the French side in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Super Eagles striker joined the Great Danes last summer from Charleroi after his impressive performances for the Belgian side, where he scored 19 league goals before his departure.

The 21-year-old striker was recruited as a direct replacement for international Nicolas Pepe, who teamed up with Premier League giants .

More teams

On his arrival at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the forward immediately hit the ground running, delivering scintillating performances which endeared him to the club’s fans.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions and his 13 strikes in was the fourth highest in the division.

The international beat off competition from Benjamin Andre and Renato Sanches to clinch the individual accolade, according to a statement on the club website.

The award is the second he has won since teaming up with Christophe Galtier’s men, having also scooped the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for October in 2019.

Osimhen broke into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup in , where he shone, helping the Golden Eaglets to win the title.

The young striker scooped the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards which earned him the Caf Youth Player of the Year prize in 2015.

In 2017, he moved to , joining but struggled to break into the first team and ended up featuring in only 12 games before his departure to Charleroi.

Article continues below

The striker has also been a key member of the Super Eagles since making his debut against Togo in 2017 and was part of Gernot Rohr’s men that finished third in the 2019 in .

The forward has been linked with a number of European clubs lately, including , and Hotspur following his fine form for Lille.

The Ultimate Strikers Academy graduate will hope to continue his eye-catching performances in the 2020-2021 season.