Napoli forward Osimhen returns to training ahead of Bologna clash

The Nigeria international could play a part when the Parthenopeans slug it out against Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men

Victor Osimhen has returned to full training ahead of Napoli’s Serie A game against Bologna at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

The 22-year-old suffered head trauma after landing awkwardly on the turf following a collision with Cristian Romero in his side’s defeat to Atalanta on February 21.

The forward spent the night in the hospital and underwent several tests but has been cleared of any damage to his head.

The Nigeria international missed Napoli's clash against Granada in the Europa League as well as their league games against Benevento and Sassuolo.

The Parthenopeans have now confirmed the Super Eagles forward has rejoined the rest of his teammate in preparation for their league game against Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men

“Osimhen did the whole session with the team,” read a statement from the club website.

Neurosurgeon Alfredo Bucciero has affirmed the centre-forward could play a part against Bologna but revealed the decision rests with the club manager Gennaro Gattuso and doctor Raffaele Canonico.

“He can be called up. [Coach Gennaro] Gattuso and [doctor Raffaele] Canonico must decide,” Bucciero told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“As far as I’m concerned, from a clinical point of view, there are no problems. I asked him to dedicate a goal to me.”

Osimhen’s debut campaign has been hampered by injury, suspensions and coronavirus-related problems, having joined the Parthenopeans last summer from Lille.

The forward has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Napoli, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The Parthenopeans are currently on a three-game unbeaten run which ensured their sixth place on the Serie A table.

Osimhen will be expected to prove his match fitness in time in order to get a chance to make the Nigeria national team squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will take on the Republic of Benin before slugging it out against Lesotho, on March 27 and 30, respectively.

Osimhen has scored four goals in the qualifiers and Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has already expressed hope that the forward will be fit to feature for his side in the outings.