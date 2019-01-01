Osimhen beats Slimani to Ligue 1 Player of the Month award
Lille striker Victor Osimhen has been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for September, beating Algeria and Monaco forward Islam Slimani.
The Super Eagles frontman hit the ground running after joining the Great Danes from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi in the summer and has been rewarded for his efforts.
The 20-year-old striker scored two goals and provided two assists last month to help Christophe Galtier’s men secure eight points.
His impressive form ensured he beat the challenge of Slimani and Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois to clinch the individual accolade.
The former Wolfsburg striker has scored seven league goals in nine games for the Great Danes this season.
Osimhen will hope to maintain his form when Lille slug it out against Toulouse on Saturday.