Oshoala in action as Barcelona advance in Champions League

The Nigeria international was on parade for the Catalans against PSV at Estadi Johan Cruyff

Asisat Oshoala was in action as secured a 4-1 victory over to secure a place in the Round of 16 of the Uefa Women's on Wednesday.

Oshoala was afforded her second appearance in the European competition this season but came on as a second-half substitute to ensure the hosts completed the double over the Dutch side.

The Super Falcons forward gave a good account of herself in the game, although she could not add to her one goal in the tournament.

Following a 7-0 first-leg win last week, Caroline Graham Hansen opened the scoring for Lluis Cortes' women in the fourth minute, firing home her effort past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

international Lieke Martens doubled the lead for the Catalans four minutes from the half time break, with a fine strike.

After the break, Hansen increased the tally for the hosts in the 61st minute, with her second of the match.

In the 75th minute, Martens also got her second goal of the match to complete the rout despite Joelle Smits' late consolation for PSV.

Oshoala featured for the final 18 minutes in the encounter for Barcelona after she had replaced Vicky Losada in the 72nd minute.

The victory sealed Barcelona's passage 11-1 on aggregate to the next round of the European competition and will confirm their round of 16 place in the draw to be staged on February 16, 2021.

They finished as semi-finalists at the expense of last term and are looking to reach a second final in three years.