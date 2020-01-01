Oshoala ends Champions League goal drought for Barcelona

The Nigerian brought an end to an already extended dry spell for the Catalans in Europe when her side beat PSV on Wednesday

Asisat Oshoala has scored her first goal in the Uefa Women's this year, ending her 295 minutes drought in the competition for .

The international had netted just twice in the European competition since joining Barcelona in February 2019, with her first being the history-making consolation goal in a 4-1 final loss to .

She last found the back of the net in a 5-0 victory over Minsk in the Round of 16 for the Catalans but could not score in the quarter-final duel with , nor the semi-final meeting with .

The four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year netted the third goal of the match as Barcelona opened their 2020-21 European campaign in the 67th minute at De Herdgang Stadium.

Lluis Cortes' team bounced back from a botched final pursuit last season as they began their title quest on a high, with Mariona Caldentey opening the scoring after just four minutes of action

On the brink of half time, the champions conceded the second of the match no thanks to an own-goal from Van de Berg.

After the break, Marta Torrejon, who set up Caldentey for Barcelona's opener, provided the assist for Oshoala to get the chance to get back to scoring ways in the 67th minute.

15 minutes from time, Dutch star Lieke Martens could only add to 's misery, scoring the fourth goal of the match for the visitors' thanks to a brilliant assist from Caroline Graham Hansen.

PSV, however, bagged a late consolation against the Spanish giants when Joelle Smiths netted for the Dutch side a minute from time.

With her latest goal, Oshoala, who was taken off in the 67th minute, and has now scored three goals in nine Champions League outings for Barcelona.

The 26-year-old will seek to add to her tally when Barcelona welcome PSV for the second leg in Nou Camp on December 16.