Orlando Pirates' true character to be exposed against Simba in Caf Confederation Cup

Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Simba SC should show us just how much character this Bucs side has.

The build-up

It's not just a place in the Confederation Cup semi-final which is up for grabs, but also the opportunity to silence an opponent - which according to Bucs coach Mandla Ncikazi - badly mistreated the South African team on their visit to Dar es Salaam last weekend.

That added drama of the war of words which went down between the two camps this week will bring even more needle to the game.



And in what will be a tense atmosphere, it is going to be interesting to see how tough, mentally, the Buccaneers players are.

With their 1-0 goal advantage, the experienced Simba side may well try and disrupt the game as much as possible with time-wasting, foul play and the likes, and it is sure to be a very testing evening for the hosts.

Redemption

It has not been a great season for Bucs, who have been inconsistent in the league and who have failed to hit any great heights.

It was always going to be challenging for co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi after Josef Zinnbauer's departure two games in, and a number of serious injuries as well as players losing form and lacking in discipline, have made it a forgettable season.

The club and its fans could really do with a lift, and success in the Caf Confederation Cup would help greatly with that.

The big question really is, how badly do this bunch of Bucs players want it? Are they ready to leave everything out on the pitch in honour of the club's badge?

How much big match temperament there is in the Pirates side is another question which could be answered on Sunday.

Currently fifth on the PSL table, these are not the best of times for the club and with the squad's quality in question, Sunday's game may give us a further idea of which players have the character, class and steel to help steer Pirates back towards the top.

Going all the way in the Confederation Cup would be a step in that direction, but first, the Bucs contingent are going to have to play their hearts out on Sunday. A victory and a place in the semis would certainly be something to build on.