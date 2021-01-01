Onyekuru sends Rohr a message with brace in Galatasaray win over Kayserispor

The Nigerian forward came off the bench to score two goals within eight minutes as the Lions boosted their title hopes with a crucial win on the road

Henry Onyekuru has sent Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr a message with his brace in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Kayserispor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Earlier this week, Onyekuru who has been impressive since his return to the Turk Telekom Stadium was placed on the Super Eagles' stand-by list with six other players for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic later this month.

The 23-year-old made a statement in Kayseri after replacing Emre Akbaba in the 68th minute, with two crucial goals that boosted the Lions' hunt for the Super Lig title.

The Nigeria international doubled Galatasaray's lead in the 81st minute after Radamel Falcao had opened the scoring in the 44th minute.

A minute before the end of the encounter, Onyekuru got an assist from Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli to take his tally to five goals after nine league appearances for Fatih Terim's side in this campaign.

Oghenekaro Etebo who was included in Nigeria's 24-man squad, came on as an 82nd-minute substitute while former Enyimba centre-back Valentine Ozornwafor was an unused substitute.

Also on parade at the Kadir Has Stadium were Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed, DR Congo's Christian Lyindama and Ghana's Joseph Attamah.

The crucial away victory took Galatasaray to two points within leaders Besiktas who have a game in hand.

Next up for Galatasaray is a Super Lig fixture against Rizespor on March 19 and Onyekuru will be expected to continue his fine form at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

For Nigeria's upcoming games this month, Rohr has opted for Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar for his frontline while Onyekuru is joined by Genk's Paul Onuachu and Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka on the waiting list.