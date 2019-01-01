Onome Ebi's goal helps Henan Huishang hold champions Jiangsu Suning

The veteran Nigerian defender found the net but her side were denied victory by the newly-crowned Chinese title winners

Onome Ebi scored the only goal for Henan Huishang as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tabitha Chawinga and Elizabeth Addo's Jiangsu Suning on Sunday.

Having scored an own-goal in a 3-1 loss to Changchun last week, the defender was eager to make up for her mistakes against the newly-crowned champions at the Zhengzhou University Stadium.

The 36-year-old gave the hosts the lead in the opening half but that could not ensure her team victory after Tang Jiali's second-half equaliser helped the visitors to grab a share of the spoils.

#CWSL | Henan Huishang 1-1 Jiangsu Suning



The champions finished their campaign with a draw away from home. Tang Jiali got an equaliser for them in the second half while Onome Ebi opened the scoring for Henan. There were 12 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in the season for Jiangsu! pic.twitter.com/rYQyuLjHiN — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019

Ebi, who played for the duration, wrapped up the season with four goals in 14 games this season for Henan, while her Nigerian compatriot Ihezuo scored seven league goals in her debut season.

On the other hand, Malawi's Chawinga finished as the top scorer with 12 goals, while 's Addo provided 10 assists and scored five goals in 14 outings to win a treble with Jiangsu.

The draw means Henan finished in seventh on the log with 12 points from 14 games, while Jiansgu ended as champions with 37 points from similar games in the Chinese Women's .