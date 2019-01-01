'One's future is not with us' - Borussia Dortmund hint at Werner & Hazard future calls

The Bundesliga duo have been linked with moves to Westfalenstadion recently, but Hans-Joachim Watzke has ruled out the possibility of signing both men

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has ruled out a double-transfer swoop for Timo Werner and Thorgan Hazard in the January window, indicating that one of them has already sealed a move elsewhere.

Werner, currently plying his trade as a striker for RB Leipzig, has been in prolific form in Germany this season, scoring 11 goals in 17 matches to earn the attention of a number of European clubs.

Bayern Munich has been mooted as a possible next destination for the 22-year-old and he admitted in December that he would consider a switch to the Allianz Arena.

Hazard meanwhile, has been in similarly impressive form for Borussia Monchengladbach, contributing nine goals and six assists over the first half of the season.

Liverpool and Bayern have been touted as potential suitors for the Belgian, while it remains unclear as to whether Chelsea have the option to take up a buy-back clause in his current contract.

Dortmund have also been linked with the Bundesliga pair, but club chief Watzke has insisted that they are only in the hunt for one of them.

"At least I have the impression that one of the two players has already regulated his future and it is not with us," Watzke stated.

BVB are currently top of the league in Germany, six points clear of arch-rivals and reigning champions Bayern.

Leipzig and Monchengladbach both still have an outside chance of challenging for the title too, with the former 11 points behind in fourth and the latter two points ahead of them in third.

With three weeks of the January transfer window still to come, Hazard and Werner are free to negotiate with other clubs, but it remains to be seen whether or not their current employers will do business at this stage of the season.

The Bundesliga resumes after the winter break on January 18, with Bayern re-starting the action away to Hoffenheim.