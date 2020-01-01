Onana and Labyad help Ajax extend lead on Eredivisie table

The Cameroon international and the Morocco midfielder made significant contributions as the Sons of the Gods continued on winning ways

Andre Onana impressed in goal while Zakaria Labyad found the back of the net to help secure a 4-2 victory over ADO Den Haag in Sunday’s Eredivisie game.

Onana continued his consistent form for the Sons of the Gods, making his 13th league appearance, and helped his side secure their third consecutive victory.

Labyad was afforded his tenth league start at Cars Jeans Stadion and scored his seventh goal of the season across all competitions.

More teams

Dusan Tadic opened the surge of goals in the 20th minute after receiving a timely assist from Sean Klaiber.

Two minutes later, Klaas Jan Huntelaar doubled the lead with a fine effort after he was set up by Daley Blind.

Labyad then made it three at the half-hour mark for his fifth league goal of the campaign after receiving a fine pass from Antony.

Huntelaar then completed his brace in the 32nd minute to ensure the Sons of the Gods go into the break with a comfortable lead.

After the restart, Ajax seemed to take their feet off the pedal as ADO Den Haag launched an attempted comeback with Michiel Kramer reducing the deficit in the 49th minute.

Samy Bourard then found the back of the net in the 70th minute after benefitting from Kramer’s assist but the effort was not enough to help the Hagueavoid against defeat.

Onana featured for the duration of the game along with international Labyad, who has been with Ajax since 2018.

The victory helped Ajax maintain their lead on the top of the league table after gathering 33 points from 13 games.

The African stars will be expected to continue their consistent performances when the Sons of the Gods take on Willem II in their next league game on December 23.

Article continues below

Onana has made more than 140 appearances across all competitions for Ajax since his promotion to the first team.

The international has helped the club win a number of accolades, including the league title and Cup trophy.