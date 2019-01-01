Omeruo rates Real Madrid star Benzema as best player he’s ever faced

The Super Eagles centre-back is enjoying his second season in the Spanish top-flight and has revealed the most difficult player he has played against

defender Kenneth Omeruo has chosen forward Karim Benzema as the best player he has ever played against.

Omeruo faced Benzema earlier this season in his side's 5-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu with the Frenchman grabbing a brace of assists and a goal in the league game.

The 26-year-old has played against some of the best players in the world including Lionel Messi but he singled out the 31-year-old who has notched in 10 goals this term because of his positioning.

“Benzema. It’s not only because he is a good goalscorer, but he works hard and he is difficult to mark because of his positioning,” Omeruo told AS.

Prior to his permanent move Madrid in August, the former defender had loan stints at various clubs across Europe including ADO Den Haag, Kasimpasa, and Alanyasapor.

After staying over a year at Leganes, the international sees the Spanish top-flight as the best league which demands more tactical approach.

“[In ], they play with a lot of experience whereas here, it’s more tactical. You have the best players, you’re playing in every match against very intelligent strikers,” he continued.

“I think playing in all these leagues, starting in Holland, it has really helped me and there is still room to grow and I’m still learning every game.”

Leganes have found themselves struggling in La Liga this season and sit at the base of the table with just six points from 15 games.

When quizzed about his future at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Omeruo who just signed a five-year contract in the summer is confident they can beat the drop.

"I don’t know. Right now, we have a big chance to still be in the league and that’s what the focus is right now,” he concluded.

On Sunday, the Super Eagles centre-back will be hoping to help Leganes end their five-game winless run when they host for their league fixture.