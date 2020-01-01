Olympiacos suffer injury blow as Soudani ruptures cruciate ligament

The Algerian striker is set to miss the rest of the season after damaging his ligament in league match on Sunday

Olympiacos have been dealt a huge blow after Hillal Soudani ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament which rules him out for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's Greek match against Atromitos, and he was substituted in the 18th minute as 's Ahmed Hassan Kouka scored a stoppage goal to give them a 1-0 win.

Soudani was enjoying fine form with the Legend after completing a permanent switch from Championship in the summer.

He has already contributed five assists and seven goals in 19 games for Olympiacos who are unbeaten in the Greek top-flight this campaign.

Although his return date is yet to be disclosed, the Algerian striker confirmed the injury blow via social media on Tuesday and vowed to return stronger to Pedro Martins's team.

"Unfortunately bad news about my injury, i will come back even stronger thank you all for yours messages," Soudani tweeted.