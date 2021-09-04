'Olunga is officially Harambee Stars captain, so why talk about Wanyama?' - Mulee

The CF Montreal midfielder has been overlooked recently, so Kenya's striker has taken over as the captain

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has strongly hinted Victor Wanyama's time at the national team, albeit in his reign, is as good as over.

The tactician was not amused when he was asked why the experienced CF Montreal midfielder was missing from his team. In a harsh tone, the tactician explained he decided there must be a change in guard.

Olunga is officially the team captain

"I think your last question doesn't make sense, [Wanyama] Mugubi is not in the team; then why talk about Mugubi?" a seemingly angry Mulee answered a query on the midfielder as quoted by Nation.

"When I took over, against Comoros and Togo, Wanyama was not in the team. That is when I decided there must be a change of guard. Olunga is officially the team captain."

The 30-year-old has so far played 64 matches for Harambee Stars and scored seven goals in the process. He has been a regular fixture for Kenya since 2007 when he made his debut as a teenager. Wanyama, who is a McDonald Mariga's brother, took over the armband from Kenya legend Dennis Oliech.

Is Odada Wanyama's replacement?

In Wanyama's absence, Mulee fielded 20-year-old Red Star Belgrade midfielder Richard Odada in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Uganda at Nyayo Stadium. The two neighbouring countries were meeting in Group E's 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifier.

With Anthony Akumu also out, the youngster was picked ahead of Duncan Otieno and he did not disappoint. The tactician went on to boldly state the debutant has solved the midfield problem.

"We have had different players coming in, and new players who were making their debut," Mulee told Goal.

Article continues below

"I was impressed with Odada, meaning he has solved our problem in the midfield department. He is just 20 and has a lot to offer. If you were keen enough, the selected team was a mixture of experienced players and those upcoming ones who want to be involved more often in future assignments."

Harambee Stars will play Rwanda in their second group game as Cranes tackle Mali. The West Africans lead the group with three points after defeating Amavubi by a solitary goal on Wednesday.