Oliver Kahn sends massive Manchester United warning to Julian Nagelsmann regarding the managerial stability of the Premier League club

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Oliver Kahn has expressed significant reservations regarding Julian Nagelsmann potentially taking the reins at Manchester United. As pressure mounts on current manager Michael Carrick, the former Bayern Munich CEO suggests that Old Trafford might not be the ideal environment for the 39-year-old tactician.

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Kahn highlights instability at Old Trafford

The legendary German goalkeeper has voiced his concerns about Nagelsmann potentially moving to the Premier League. With Carrick facing intense scrutiny following a string of poor results at Man Utd, Nagelsmann has emerged as a primary candidate to take over. However, Kahn believes that the current climate at the English club presents a unique set of dangers for a manager who is still developing his career at the highest level of European football.

Kahn suggests that the historical instability at the club should be a major deterrent for any coach considering the role. He believes that the high turnover of managers in recent seasons makes it a volatile workplace for anyone, particularly someone without significant experience in a foreign league. "From his perspective, it’s not an easy situation. He isn’t someone with extensive experience at the very highest level, particularly when it comes to foreign clubs. The Premier League and Manchester United haven’t exactly been known for their managerial stability in recent years," Kahn said in an interview with Sky Germany.

Assessing the risk of failure

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Nagelsmann's recent professional history has also been a point of discussion for Kahn. After tenures with Bayern and the German national team that did not entirely meet expectations, the iconic shot-stopper believes Nagelsmann must be cautious about his next career move. Taking another high-pressure role so soon could be detrimental if the project is not a perfect fit for his specific coaching philosophy and developmental strengths as a young manager in the modern game.

Kahn explicitly framed the potential Man Utd move as a significant peril. He questioned whether Nagelsmann should prioritise a stable project or jump into a situation where many of his predecessors have struggled to find long-term success. "He really has to ask himself: What should my next step be? Does it have to be the right move? Or do I immediately tie myself to an enormous risk like Manchester United, where virtually every manager has sooner or later failed in recent years?” Kahn explained.

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Nagelsmann’s coaching profile

The debate surrounding Nagelsmann often focuses on his ability to build long-term projects rather than providing immediate fixes for fractured squads. Kahn acknowledges that while Nagelsmann is a talented developer of talent and systems, Man Utd might not provide the patience required for that approach. The immediate demands for results at Old Trafford often clash with the methodical rebuilding process that a coach like the former RB Leipzig man typically prefers to implement when joining a new side.

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"Bayern Munich and the national team were already major challenges for him. You have to think carefully about where your strengths lie and which club you can genuinely help,” Kahn noted.

The decision lies with Julian

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Ultimately, Kahn believes that only Nagelsmann can determine if he is ready for the intense spotlight of the Premier League. While the allure of managing one of the world's biggest clubs is obvious, the practical realities of the job remain daunting. Kahn concluded his assessment by reiterating that Nagelsmann is a builder of teams, and he remains skeptical about whether the current structure at United allows for the kind of growth and stability that the German coach needs to thrive.

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"I believe Julian is someone who can build and develop a club and a team. Whether Manchester United is the right next step for him is something only he can decide," Kahn concluded.