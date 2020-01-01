Olele urges Arsenal target Partey and Leicester City outcast Amartey to move on

The 2010 World Cup star wants the duo to pursue new club challenges

Former and goalkeeper Richard 'Olele' Kingson believes the time is right for ace Thomas Partey to play in the English Premier League.

The midfielder, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Saturday, has been linked to a host of top European clubs owing to his good showing for Los Rojiblancos in recent times.

, and have all been speculated to be chasing the signature of the Ghana international.

“Of course [Partey can go to ]. In football, it is a season," Olele told Joy FM.

"He has already made his name there [in ].

"He needs also to go to the toughest league to play. Partey is young.

"Partey is now coming up so I think going to England is a plus. He has to go."

Olele also shared his thoughts on the situation of out-of-favour defender Daniel Amartey, who has not made any appearances for the Foxes for almost two years.

The 25-year-old suffered a terrible ankle injury which kept him out of action for months, and has struggled to convince club manager Brendan Rodgers for first-team opportunities since making a return from the treatment room.

"It is a good time [for Amartey] to move. He has to get playing time and brand his career again," the ex- shot-stopper said.

"If there is a chance for him to play there, he can stay but in this situation, he has to move.

"If it is not in England or anywhere in Europe, he can go to a good team and play there for one year or two years."

Amartey made nine league appearances for Leicester in the 2018-19 season before being forced to the treatment room.

The Accra-born player joined the Foxes from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in January 2016, contributing to the latter's sensational league title triumph that season.

In January, he was linked to clubs including , and in search of regular playing time but no deal materialised.

Amartey's Ghanaian representative Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has said the utility player will likely be on his way out of King Power Stadium in the summer.