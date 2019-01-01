'Ole is not a yes man' - Scholes backs former Man Utd team-mate Solskjaer

Scholes rejected claims that his ex-colleague was afraid to question the likes of Ed Woodward at Old Trafford

Former star Paul Scholes has come to the defence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insisting that the current Red Devils boss brings his own personality to the job.

Solskjaer remains under intense pressure at Old Trafford as the indifferent run of form United have endured since he came back to the club shows no sign of stopping.

Saturday's 1-0 reverse at the hands of Bournemouth compounded United's crisis, leaving them stranded in 10th place in the Premier League and 10 points off fourth-placed .

But Scholes, who played alongside the Norwegian during the glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson, rejects claims that he lacks the authority to succeed.

"Ole is single-minded, he knows what he wants and he won't just go along with it," Scholes told BT Sport when it was put to him that Solskjaer was merely "toeing the party line" of Ed Woodward.

"He's not a yes man, there's no chance that he is just a yes man. He is a Manchester United man, he will be trying his best to do the best for the club and bring it back to where it should be.

"We've had previous big managers, [Louis] van Gaal, Mourinho, and maybe they were just a little bit interested in themselves rather than the actual football club and what was happening.

"Scott McTominay is what every Man Utd player should play like every time they step on the pitch."



"Ole knows what he wants, he is NOT a yes man."



Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes debate whether or not progress is being made at Old Trafford 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/V56bKtSVzM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2019

"With Ole we know he is a Manchester United man and he will be desperate [to succeed]."

Speaking prior to Thursday's tie against Partizan, Solskjaer affirmed that United had a solid base to improve, and that he hopes his side put in a positive display midweek at Old Trafford which they can build upon.

"Hopefully, we can put a good performance in and get a win which would take us through to the next round," he explained to BT Sport.

"We have a game on Sunday as well but experience is important and we know a win would fill us with confidence and take us through.

"We have talented players going forward, the foundation is there and we are defending well but now it's about that little spark and we want to see that tonight."

United's next Premier League game sees them host and Hove Albion on Sunday, with the Reds needing a win to climb above their next opponents and towards the top of the table.