Olayinka: Super Eagles star delighted to win Czech First League title with Slavia Prague

The Nigeria international returned from an injury to help the Red and Whites clinch the league trophy for the sixth time

Peter Olayinka has expressed his joy after helping Slavia Prague win the 2019-20 Czech First League trophy.

The Super Eagles forward joined the Red and Whites in the summer of 2018 from Belgian First Division A side Gent on a four-year deal for a fee of €3,200,000.

The 24-year-old winger has since made 39 league appearances for Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men since his arrival in the and scored 10 goals.

More teams

In the 2019- 20 season, the forward found the back of the net five times and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Olayinka damaged his fibula fracture on May 6 and last featured for the Sinobo Stadium outfit against Sparta Prague before making a return to the side in their last home game of the season against Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men on Wednesday.

The international made a cameo appearance in the encounter after replacing Petr Sevcík to help his side secure a goalless draw and clinch the trophy.

Slavia Prague finished the campaign with 85 points from 35 games to finish nine points above runner-up .

They have now clinched the title for the sixth time, having also previously won it in 1996, 2008, 2009, 2017 and 2019.

Following the feat, Olayinka has taken to social media to express his delight and is pleased with his return from injury.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me during the time I was out of the game, God bless you all. I'm back and we are champions of the 2019/20 season,” Olayinka posted on Instagram.

The forward, who has been capped once by the Super Eagles, will hope to use the pre-season games to regain his fitness.