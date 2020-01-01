Okwemba: Self-discipline and focus made Geremi flourish for Cameroon

The 40-year-old believes the former Chelsea player serves as the best example for the current generation

AFC legend Charles Okwemba believes Cameroonian midfielder Geremi Njitap stayed long in the game owing to his discipline and focus.

The versatile player made his debut for the Indomitable Lions in 1996 at just 18 and went on to play for the team until 2010. During his time, won the Olympic gold medal in 2000 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002.

"Geremi was a determined player who, on most occasions, did his talking on the pitch," Okwemba told Goal on Saturday.

"He was a self-disciplined and focused player who knew what he wanted in football. Nowadays, players prefer lavish lifestyles especially when you are a star, but it was not the case with him."

During his playing days, the now 41-year-old could be deployed in any position in the field and give his best.

"When a coach trusts you you have to perform and that is how Geremi did," Okwemba added.

"You could see him at right-back, midfield or on the wing; having a player like him in the team is always a plus. Any player who wishes to be successful has to follow the footsteps of Geremi."

Geremi made 118 appearances for his national team and scored 13 goals in the process.