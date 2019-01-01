OKS cuts 5 from SEA Games training squad

With only two weeks left until the first match against Myanmar, Kim Swee has move to reduce the number of players currently in his SEA Games training.

And now there's 24. Ong Kim Swee has dropped Ariff Ar-Rasyid Ariffin ( FC), Amirul Ashraf Ariffin (Selangr), Shivan Pillay (PKNS FC), Nik Azli Nik Alias (Kelantan) and Haziq Subri ( ) from his squad after the completion of a training match against FC on Friday.

With more players to come after the senior team plays Indonesia in Tuesday's 2022 World Cup qualifier, Kim Swee will be making more cuts to meet the 20 players squad requirement before his team flies out to Manila on November 21.

In the friendly match, Kim Swee's side easily beat PJ City who also field Under-21 and Under-19 players. Nik Akif Syahiran opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Jafri Firdaus Chew double the score in the 26th minute.

U19 star Luqman Hakim made his first bow for the U23 team and impressed with two late goals in the 73rd and 80th minute to seal a comfortable 4-0 win for Kim Swee's team. The head coach sees the match as more of a match fitness building exercise rather than performance.

No doubt Kim Swee will look to push his players even more when they resume training next week as he looks for the elusive gold medal that eluded him in the 2017 KL SEA Games.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram