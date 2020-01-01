Okocha shows class in response to Baffoe’s Ten Touches Challenge

Challenged by the ex-Ghana international, the African football great showed his class as he attempted the test

Former captain Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha has made short work of Anthony Baffoe’s Ten Touches Challenge.



With all football activities placed on hold amid the spreading of the coronavirus, footballers past and present have taken to one form of challenge or another on social media.



The Ten Touches Challenge involves juggling a tissue paper ten times consecutively.

Having been nominated by Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya, Baffoe - who is deputy general secretary for the Confederation of African Football - passed the baton to Okocha and compatriots Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah.



Before attempting the challenge in a video tagged “Just for you my brother Anthony Baffoe”, ‘Okocha claimed the task was an easy one.“My brother Tony [Baffoe], you know this challenge is too easy for me but just for taking it on sake, I will do it, but it’s just too easy for me,” said Okocha.The ex-Nigeria star succeeded in this challenge, juggling the ball 22 times instead of 10, before signing out: “So it's up to you the next person. Easy, easy, easy...Jay is out.”