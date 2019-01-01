Oghenekaro Etebo ‘feels great’ after breaking Stoke City duck

The Nigeria international got off the mark to help the Potters bounce back to winning ways at the bet365 Stadium

Oghenekaro Etebo ‘feels great’ after scoring his first goal for in their 2-0 victory over in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 23-year-old fired home for the opener in the 15th minute before international Benik Afobe added the second in the second half to help the Potters return to winning ways after a six-game winless run.

The Nigerian midfielder who has now made 25 league appearances for the bet365 Stadium outfit this season has taken to the social medial to applaud the win and express delight.

Article continues below

“Great performance, feels great to get my first goal for potters, heads up and up to the next,” Etebo tweeted.

Great performance 🙌 Feels great to get my 1st goal for potters🔴⚪️ heads up and up to the next ☝️ pic.twitter.com/ZQqqpzcIU8 — Etebo Karo (@etebo_karo) March 3, 2019

With the victory, the second under new manager Nathan Jones, Stoke City are 16th in the log with 44 points from 35 games.

They take on Queens Park in their next league game on Saturday.