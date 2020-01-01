Ogbiabekhva continues goalscoring form as Minsk beat Zorka-BDU

The Nigerian continued with her scoring form as the Belarusian outfit secured yet another crucial victory on Saturday

Emuidzhi Ogbiabekhva continued with her superb form as she scored in Minsk's 4-0 victory over Zorka-BDU on Saturday.

Ogbiabekhva extended her goal tally this season as the Belarusian champions consolidated their fine start to the season following two opening victories.

Minsk thrashed Dnepr Mogilev 10-0 in their opening match of the season as Ogbiabekhva netted a hat-trick while compatriot Chioma Wogu and 's Alvina Niyolle bagged a goal each on April 16 at the Minsk Stadium.

More teams

At Bostor, Chioma Wogu netted her first hat-trick for Minsk as Ogbiabekhva and Alvina Niyolle also registered their names on the scoresheet in their 8-0 triumph a week later.

This week, the holders continued from where they left at Brest as Anastasiya Kharlanova fired the hosts in front after just 23 minutes into the encounter.

A minute later, Ogbiabekhva doubled the lead for Vyacheslav Grigorov's team before Tamila Khimich netted the third to ensure a comfortable advantage at half-time.

After the restart, Khimich bagged her second goal of the match three minutes into the second half to condemn last season's runners-up to a heavy defeat.

's Wogu lasted 46 minutes before she was replaced by Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse Nadege in the match due to health concerns.

Ogbiabekhva starred for 65 minutes, while Cameroon's Niyolle was in action for 80 minutes before she was taken off for Viktoryia Belmach.

Article continues below

In three outings, Ogbiabekhva has now scored five goals - a feat that sees her lead the scorer charts - one ahead of teammate Wogu and Dinamo Minsk's Salimata Simpore with four goals each.

The latest victory helps holders Minsk retain the top of the table with nine points and 22 goals from three games - with goals only separating them from second-placed Gift Otuwe's Neman.

Minsk will hope to build on their fantastic run when they welcome rivals Dinamo-BGU on May 24 in their next fixture at the Minsk Stadium.