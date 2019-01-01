OFFICIAL: Sumareh takes on local tag starting 2019 season

Malaysian Football League approves Pahang's appeal to have Mohamadou Sumareh registered as a local player starting the 2019 Super League season.

The wait is finally over for the 24-year-old Gambian born player as he will now be able to play in the domestic competitions in Malaysia as a local player. Having already got his Malaysian identification and passport which allowed him to play for the national team in the past couple of months, the approval is long over due.

Pahang Football Association (PBNP) had previously applied to have MFL approved the change in the second half of last year and but the governing body only gave permission for the east coast side to do so by March 2 2019.

However, PBNP continued to push for the matter and in appealing the first decision, has finally got their wish granted as MFL brought forward the approval to allow Sumareh to be registered as a local player right from the start of the 2019 season.

"After careful considerations by the MFL board, seeing that the player has already represented the Malaysia national team and helped the team to the final of the 2018 AFF Cup, the board has decided to allow the second appeal by PBNP to allow the registration of Sumareh as a local player in the first transfer window of the 2019 season.

"As part of the move forward to improve the Malaysia League, the MFL board believe that the decision is one that is fair to PBNP and the player," said Kevin Ramalingam the chief executive officer of MFL in a press statement today.

This means that Pahang can plan properly ahead of the new Super League season and not have to find a new import player mid-season as the per the initial decision by MFL.

The 2018 FA Cup winner already have Safuwan Baharudin and Saddil Ramdani filling up two of the five import slots which meant that they can still look for three non Asian players to complete the quote.

Goal understands that Dollah Salleh and his coaching staff are seriously considering taking up former Kedah star in Liridon Krasniqi as one of the import players, which could help the latter in his push to complete five successive seasons in Malaysia, that ultimately qualifies him for a Malaysian citizenship.

