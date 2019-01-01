Official: Harambee Stars defender Ouma seals AIK move

The former K'Ogalo defender will join his new team in January 2020 for pre-season after moving from a third-tier side

AIK Fotboll have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars left-back Erick Ouma on a five-year deal.

The 12-time Swedish champions confirmed the deal on their official website on Wednesday evening.

"AIK Fotboll have signed national team player Erick Ouma Otieno until December 31, 2024," the statement read.

"The 23-year old Otieno has been signed from Vasalunds IF and will join the club for pre-season in January. Erick can play in all positions on the left regardless of the game system which means there will be stiff competition in the squad and more flexibility."

Regarding the move, the former defender states he is happy and his main objective is to continue working harder on the pitch.

"I am happy to have signed for AIK, they are a good side and a bigger one. This is the right step for my career and it will help me continue developing. I will play my heart out to help the team achieve their objective," Marcelo told Goal on Wednesday.

AIK become the fourth team for the defender who started his career at Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in 2016, where he made a total of 22 appearances. A year later, he moved to Georgia where he joined Kolkheti Poti.

The next step for Ouma was Vasalund where he moved to in 2018, before signing for AIK. The fullback is expected to join his new teammates in January 2020 for pre-season.

It has been a good year for the youngster who shone for Kenya in the 2019 Afcon in . The defender played in all the three Group B matches against , , and .