Oduor and Barnsley still in search of elusive Championship win after Millwall draw

The Tykes are just above the relegation zone after seven matches as the new manager is set to take charge

Harambee Stars defender Clarke Oduor featured as Barnsley failed to record a first Championship win of the season against at The Den on Saturday.

Barnsley and Millwall had plenty of concerns in the game as the latter had to play without their manager Gary Rowett after positive coronavirus test.

Oduor’s manager Adam Murray – who was in charge for the final time – had to make a change for striker Cauley Woodrow and defender Jordan Williams after they were injured 10 minutes before the kick-off.

More teams

They were replaced by Conor Chaplin and the Harambee Stars defender, respectively.

The Tykes took the lead before the half-time whistle through Alex Mowatt's 25-yard strike as the new boss Valerien Ismael watched from the stands.

The hosts equalised via defender Jake Cooper’s header but Millwall failed to register a third straight win.

Murray was satisfied with the draw and said the pre-match plan worked for them.

"I thought, for us, it was a really good away performance,” Murray said as per BBC Sport.

"I think when you come to a place like this, with a team that's in the play-off places before the game, there are times where you're going to be stressed out but I thought our game plan worked well.

"I think we caught them a few times on the counter-attack, but again our final pass needs to be a little bit better for us to take the opportunities that we do have."

On his part, Millwall assistant manager Adam Barrett said the game came at an unusual time especially after his boss tested Covid-19 positive.

"Obviously, it's not ideal,” Barrett said.

“Your manager goes down with Covid-19, so it's been an unusual 24 hours, but the good thing with modern technology now is you can keep in contact and the gaffer was still able to do his meeting by video.

"Firstly, he's feeling okay, so we wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he's back in the dugout soon.

"They were very aggressive on the press and I thought we turned the ball over too cheaply, so we were disappointed with that, but the second half was a much better performance."

Barnsley will remain just above the relegation zone after the draw while Millwall moved up a couple of places and are now seventh.