The Bayern Munich star has continued to steal the limelight in Germany since the start of the season, producing exceptional statistics that have made him the most important player in the Bavarian giants’ squad this year. The former Crystal Palace star has had a “fabulous” season so far, scoring 16 goals and providing 28 assists in just 40 matches.

These performances have impressed experts and fans alike, but the greatest praise has come from within the Bavarian team’s dressing room. Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+, defender Dayot Upamecano did not hesitate to predict a historic future for his teammate Michael Olise, insisting he will become a “football legend” by the end of his career.

Praising his compatriot, Upamecano said: “He’s capable of making the difference at any moment. I see that in training every day, and unfortunately I have to defend against him, which is really painful (laughs)… He’s an absolutely amazing player.”

On Oliise’s character off the pitch, the Bayern defender added: “I can see how hungry he is for success. He’s a lot like me off the pitch because he works hard. If he keeps up this approach, he’ll definitely become a legend.”

When asked if he saw Oliise as a future Ballon d’Or contender, Upamecano replied emphatically: “Yes, definitely in the future!”