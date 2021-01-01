Nwakali's goal not enough as Alcorcon fall to Omeruo's Leganes

The Nigeria midfielder continued his fine goalscoring run in the Spanish second-tier with another strike on Sunday

Kelechi Nwakali scored his fourth goal in the Segunda Division as Alcorcon suffered a 2-1 loss against Kenneth Omeruo's Leganes.

The 22-year-old has now scored in three consecutive matches in the Spanish second division and all his four goals came in his last five league appearances for Juan Antonio Anquela’s side.

Nine minutes into Sunday's match, Nwakali stepped forward to put the hosts in front at the Estadio Santo Domingo after Xisco Jimenez was brought down.

The strike helped the 22-year-old equal his best scoring record of four goals in a European campaign when he scored the same number of goals in the Eerste Divisie with MVV Maastricht back in the 2017-18.

Nwakali's opener was not enough to help Alcorcon grab maximum points as goals after Gaku Shibasaki and Jose Arnaiz turned the game around for the visitors.

With his recent performances, the former Arsenal midfielder appears to have found his form in Alcorcon following his loan move after La Liga club Huesca in January where he played five league games in the first-half of the season.

Nwakali featured from start to finish for the Potters but his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo did not make the trip to Alcorcon due to suspension.

The Super Eagles centre-back received two yellow cards in a league outing against Ponferradina last Monday.

The defeat dealt a blow to Alcorcon's survival hopes as they remain 19th in the second division table with 38 points from 36 matches - a point from safety with six games remaining.

Leganes, on the other hand, climbed to fourth in the league table after picking up 61 points from 36 matches, with seven points adrift of the automatic promotion spot.

Following Sunday's disappointing result, Nwakali will aim to help Alcorcon bounce back to winning ways when they visit bottom-placed Albacete for their next Segunda Division fixture on May 3.