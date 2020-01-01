Nwakaeme scores 10th goal of the season as Trabzonspor decimate Erzurum BB

The Nigeria international continued his fine form in front of goal for the Black Sea Storm at Medical Park Arena

Anthony Nwakaeme was on the scoresheet as Trabzonspor demolished Erzurum BB 5-0 in Tuesday’s Turkish Cup quarter-final game.

The Super Eagles striker was in a spectacular form to help his side extend their unbeaten run to 10 games across all competitions.

After he was sent off in his last outing against Denizlispor, the 30-year-old put the setback behind him at Medical Park Arena, scoring his 10th goal of the season.

Nwakaeme found the back of the net moments before the half-time break after Alexander Sorloth’s opener and Yusuf Acer’s own goal.

Merthan Acil then turned the ball into his own net at the hour mark before Sorloth sealed the victory six minutes later.

Nwakaeme will hope to continue his impressive form in front of goal when Trabzonspor take on Genclerbirligi in their next Super Lig game on Saturday.