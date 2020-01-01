'Now is the time!' - Solskjaer can make Henderson Man Utd's new number one after De Gea injury, says Owen

A former Red Devil thinks a changing of the guard could be about to take place between the sticks at Old Trafford

Dean Henderson can become 's new number one goalkeeper after David de Gea picked up an injury, according to Michael Owen.

De Gea has served as United's first-choice keeper ever since his £19 million ($25m) move to Old Trafford from in June 2011.

The international has racked up 419 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions while getting his hands on the Premier League, the , and , establishing himself among the best shot-stoppers in Europe in the process.

However, his powers have waned somewhat over the last couple of years, with basic handling and positioning errors creeping into his game which have led to several high-profile errors.

Solskjaer has seen De Gea cost United a number of valuable points in the first 18 months of his tenure, with a horror show against in last season's FA Cup semi-finals marking arguably his lowest point.

Henderson returned to Manchester over the summer following a two-year loan spell at with a view to competing for a regular spot in the team, but has once again had to play second fiddle to De Gea.

However, Henderson was handed his first Premier League appearance of the season on Sunday after De Gea suffered a knee injury in the first half of United's 3-2 win at Southampton, and he could now be set for a run in the team depending upon the extent of the 30-year-old's problem.

Owen thinks Solskjaer had been avoiding making a change between the sticks due to fears he might create a rift in the dressing room, but says the perfect opportunity has now arisen for the Norwegian to usher in a new keeper without carrying any burden of guilt.

“If you are thinking about changing the goalkeeper, this is the time," the former Red Devils striker told Premier League TV.

“I don’t think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants confrontation, I don’t think he wants to drop him.

“But in this situation, all of a sudden, ‘hey, you went off injured and he has done nothing wrong’.

“It is the perfect opportunity. If he had any of those thoughts over the last few months when mistakes were made, now is your time.”