Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Tottenham will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Premier League season when they face off against newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday. Antonio Conte's side come into the game on the back of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Wolves last week and have amassed seven points from their opening three matches.

Forest recovered from an opening-day defeat at the hands of Newcastle United to put three points on the board against West Ham and they followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park before progressing in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town earlier this week.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Date: August 28, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Venue: City Ground, Nottingham

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are broadcasting Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on TV in the UK. Viewers in that country can alternatively stream the game live using the Sky Go service.

In the U.S., Telemundo is showing the game between Forest and Spurs on TV, with a live stream option available on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Nottingham Forest squad & team news

New signing Morgan Gibbs-White sustained a knock against Everton, but could be available for the game against Spurs, whereas Jack Colback has been recovering from an illness and remains a doubt. Omar Richards and Moussa Niakhate are unavailable as they work towards their returns from respective calf and thigh injuries.

Position Players Goalkeepers Henderson, Smith, Hennessey Defenders Biancone, Cook, Worrall, Soh, Williams, Toffolo, Niakhate, McKenna, Richards Midfielders Mangala, Colback, Gibbs-White, Lingard, O'Brien, Cafu, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler Forwards Awoniyi, Surridge, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor

Tottenham squad & team news

Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil's prospective involvement in the game against Forest will depend on late fitness tests for the duo, who had not trained with the team in the last week. Oliver Skipp and Cristian Romero are definitely out, however, with their return to the squad expected in a week's time.