'No scenario' where Man Utd & Chelsea target Sancho leaves Dortmund, says BVB chief Zorc

The 19-year-old is reported to be unsettled in the Bundesliga, with two Premier League giants having their sights set on a transfer

director of sport Michael Zorc says there is "no scenario" where Jadon Sancho leaves the club in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old starlet has been heavily linked with a move away from the title challengers, with growing speculation that he is no longer happy at the club.

Goal understands that Manchester United are targeting Sancho alongside Erling Braut Haaland when the transfer market opens, while Chelsea are also increasingly confident of securing the Dortmund man’s signature now their transfer ban has been cut short.

But Zorc says Sancho remains very much a key part of Dortmund’s future plans.

“We’re continuing to plan with him,” he told reporters. “He’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us.

“We have already had some situations with him to talk about, and there have been a lot of interviews in the last few weeks.

“We are in a good way; when he came off the bench in and also in Berlin, he gave us a top performance.”

In November, Sancho was hauled off inside 40 minutes of Dortmund’s 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, and it was reported that he felt humiliated and scapegoated by the experience.

However, he has responded with three goals and an assist in his subsequent three games, including a stunning effort in the 3-1 defeat in Barcelona.

Indeed, while Sancho has been criticised by fans at times this season, he still has a hugely impressive five goals and seven assists in 11 Bundesliga outings, and he finished second in this year’s Golden Boy award.

But with and United both heavily interested in the player, Zorc’s assertions are unlikely to bring the transfer speculation surrounding Sancho to an end.

had also been linked with a move, but Jurgen Klopp refused to be drawn on rumours when asked ahead of his side’s 5-2 victory over in midweek.

“He’s a very good player,” Klopp said. “I have no clue where these kind of things [the rumours] are coming from, but it cannot come from us because we never speak about it.

“If we would be involved, nobody would know about it apart from a person who wouldn’t speak about it. There’s nothing to say.”