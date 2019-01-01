No regrets dumping royal duties for football - South Africa's Rhoda Mulaudzi
Rhoda Mulaudzi says she quit royal duties to play football so as to realise her dreams of playing for South Africa national team.
The 29-year-old, who is a grand-daughter of the king of Venda in Limpopo province near the South Africa-Zimbabwe border was faced with pressure from parent to quit football at a young age.
The South African look to have achieved her goals after she wrapped up her pro debut season with Canberra United in the Australian W-League, where she scored four goals in 12 appearances.
With her inclusion in Banyana squad to compete at this month's Cyprus Cup, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star is proud of her achievements while reflecting on her intriguing career journey so far.
"When I was young, they tried to stop me from playing football, but I refused and told them I was not interested in royal duties," Mulaudzi told Canberra Times.
"My mum was not happy, but my dad is a football person, so he just said 'Whatever you decide I’ll support you all the way'.
"The only thing I wanted to do was play football, and that’s why I’m here because I had faith and believed in myself, one day I wanted to see myself playing for the national team and playing overseas, and here I am playing for Canberra United.
"Nothing was going to stop me from doing what I love. But now my mum is my No. 1 supporter, even more than my dad.
"I wasn’t sure what to expect when I got here because there’s a huge gap between the South African league and Australian league, this one is professional, and the competition is very high.
"In the back of my mind, I told myself even if I can become our team's top goal-scorer that will be enough. Next season hopefully I can double up and do more because I feel like I have more to give, I know myself what kind of striker I am, and I can do more."
Having returned after 18-month hiatus, Mulaudzi will be hoping to impress with Desiree Ellis' ladies to earn a spot in the final squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.