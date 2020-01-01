No offers for Koulibaly, says Giuntoli, with Napoli in no rush to make a decision amid Man City reports

The Senegal defender is said to be closing in on a move to the Premier League but the club have not received an offer as of yet

sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says there have been no offers for star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly despite growing speculation over his future.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with several top teams in recent transfer windows, as , , and are all said to have him high on their wanted lists.

Recent reports suggest City are the favourites to land him, with the international eager to play under Pep Guardiola in the Premier League.

Koulibaly, who still has three years left on his contract at Napoli, said this week that he would be open to spending the rest of his career with the Stadio San Paolo team, but refrained from making any commitment.

Although a move seems more likely, Giuntoli says the club has not entered into talks with any suitors as of yet.

“At this moment, we haven’t received any offers,” the director told DAZN.

“Koulibaly had important offers in the past and a great deal of interest, but we are in no rush to make decisions.

“We consider our players important and will discuss the situation with them.”

The side are closing in on the signing of 21-year-old striker Victor Osimhen from in the next transfer window.

But Giuntoli says there is more work to be done before the international can be confirmed as a Napoli player.

“We need to reach an agreement with the new agent. We are interested and we'll see, but negotiations are not as far forward as everyone thinks.”

Meanwhile, Koulibaly revealed that he has spoken to Osimhen about the club and city, and encouraged him to sign.

"I spoke with him but he already knew everything, he only asked me for confirmation,” he told Sky Sport on Friday.

“I told him that it feels great here. When I got here, I was a little afraid, but after two weeks I had already settled in and I felt at home, he too will have this feeling.”

Napoli are seventh in Serie A and will take on and in their last matches of the season before they turn their attention to their tie against Barcelona.