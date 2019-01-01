‘No need for Chelsea to panic yet’ – Cole not condemning Lampard, but has concerns

The former Blues defender sees issues to be addressed at Stamford Bridge, but has faith in a former team-mate to deliver on expectations

There is no cause for panic at just yet, says Ashley Cole, but there are issues for new boss Frank Lampard to address.

A club icon has taken in three competitive outings as a coach back in familiar surroundings.

He is still waiting on a first win, with Premier League and UEFA Super Cup frustration endured so far.

Results have improved steadily, with a 4-0 defeat at followed by a penalty shootout reversal against in continental competition and a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester.

Lampard now has a first Premier League point on the board, but had been hoping for more at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester battled bravely to claim a share of the spoils in west London on Sunday, with Cole admitting that the Blues need to find a spark in the final third before serious questions are asked of them.

The former defender, who has announced his retirement at the age of 38, told Sky Sports: "Chelsea's start was very good. From minute one, they had their game plan to press, to make runs in behind and it worked. Then after that, it was a little bit disappointing.

"We spoke a lot about where the goals are going to come so when you take a 1-0 lead, you need to try and get another one because you don't feel like you're going to get enough chances.

"In this game, they had enough chances but they didn't finish them. That would be the main concern for Frank - are they going to be good enough to take their chances and score more than one per game?

"Chelsea have got the players and everyone expects them to be in the top four or six, but the Premier League has changed. The manager needs time, the players need time and I don't think everyone should panic yet."

Chelsea took the lead against the Foxes through Mason Mount, but were pegged back by Wilfried Ndidi.

Cole admits that the Blues struggled to contain their opponents at times, with more expected of them on home soil.

The ex- international added: "Leicester were a different animal.

"I think [James] Maddison started to get on the ball further up the pitch and start affecting the game. Ndidi was controlling the game from behind, and they just seemed to step up a few gears, and Chelsea didn’t know how to react to that.

"Chelsea should be happy [with a point], but you’re playing at home and you should be winning these games."