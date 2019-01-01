No Martial, Lingard or Herrera as Man Utd squad for PSG Champions League clash confirmed

are without a host of first-team stars for their clash with PSG, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera again missing out.

The trio were also absent from United's 3-2 win over on Saturday, with youngsters Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong named on the bench for that game.

And both youngsters also in the travelling party heading to Paris on Tuesday, while there's also a place for 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood, and 17-year-old midfielder James Garner.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is absent after his red card in the first leg, which PSG won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata is another who hasn't travelled to Paris as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury that he suffered in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

United are almost back to their full compliment of defensive players, however, with the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling all included.

Article continues below

Matteo Darmian is the only recognised first-team defender who hasn't travelled, with Under-23 full-back Brandon Williams coming in instead.

Man Utd travelling squad in full

De Gea, Romero, Grant; Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Williams, Young; Fred, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Pereira; Chong, Greenwood, Lukaku, Rashford.

More to follow...