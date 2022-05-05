‘There is no luck’ - Dani Alves appears to salute Real Madrid's comeback win over Man City in cryptic Instagram video post

Dani Alves may boast strong ties to Barcelona, with the Brazilian currently back at Camp Nou for a second spell, but he appears to have saluted the efforts of arch-rivals Real Madrid following their remarkable Champions League semi-final victory over Manchester City.

The Blancos refused to throw in the towel during an epic continental clash with Premier League heavyweights and a never say die attitude allowed them to snatch two crucial Rodrygo goals in stoppage-time, before going on to book a final date with Liverpool when Karim Benzema converted from the penalty spot in extra-time.

Former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, who is now calling the shots at City, was left cursing his misfortune in elite European competition once again, but Alves has claimed “there is no luck” in football while also taking an opportunity to ask “what would football be without the Brazilians” after seeing fellow countrymen Rodrygo and Vinicius star on the grandest of stages.

What has Dani Alves said in the wake of Real Madrid’s win?

The 38-year-old right-back, who remains the most decorated player in world football, did not mention Real by name in a cryptic Instagram post, but plenty have been reading between the lines.

He said: “Football friends.

“Just like in life, there is no such thing as luck in football. Either you dominate the game or the game dominates you.

“Ah, what would football be without the Brazilians.”

Will Dani Alves be at Barcelona next season?

Alves returned to Barcelona in November 2021 after seeing the Blaugrana fall a long way behind Clasico rivals Real in the Liga title race.

He was registered again in January 2022 and did help a side now managed by his former team-mate Xavi to close that gap at one stage.

The Blancos have, however, been crowned La Liga champions, with Barca 15 points off the pace in second, and there remains much work to be done in Catalunya if major honours are to be chased down next term.

They will be left watching on from afar when Real go in search of a 14th European Cup triumph against Liverpool on May 28, with it yet to be determined whether Alves will be back for more in 2022-23.

He only signed a short-term agreement when retracing steps to Camp Nou, but he has no plans to retire just yet and is still hoping to earn a place in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

