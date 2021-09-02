'No longer the Ronaldo he wanted to be' - Juventus rival Ferrero explains reasons for Man Utd move

The Sampdoria president claims a return to England for the Portuguese was the best option for all concerned during the summer window

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United during the summer transfer window was the best option for all concerned, claims Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero, with a former Serie A rival of the Portuguese claiming he is "no longer the Ronaldo he wanted to be".

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner brought a three-year stint in Italian football to a close when pushing for the exits and securing an emotional return to Old Trafford in a deal worth €23 million (£20m/$27m).

Juve, who failed to land Champions League honours with an all-time great on their books, were happy to rid themselves of the 36-year-old's salary as he entered the final year of his contract, and Ferrero claims the agreement with United made sense to all parties.

What has been said?

The Sampdoria president has told Sky Sport Italia of seeing an iconic figure leave Serie A, with Juve offering little resistance: "At times it’s better to give up on a few Euro rather than keep someone who doesn’t want to stay with you and because of that isn’t giving their best.

"It’s better for all concerned that Ronaldo left and it’s better for him that he realised he was no longer the Ronaldo he wanted to be."

How many goals did Ronaldo score for Juventus?

While the Bianconeri are happy to move on without Ronaldo, he did maintain remarkable standards while in Turin.

He hit 101 goals for Juve through 134 appearances - becoming the fastest man to reach a century for the club - and helped them to two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia crown.

Will Ronaldo star for Man Utd?

The Portugal international, who has become the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football after recording 111 efforts for his country, has agreed a two-year contract at Old Trafford.

He previously spent six productive years with United between 2003 and 2009, before taking in a record-setting spell at Real Madrid, and already boasts 118 goals for the Premier League heavyweights.

Ronaldo has three title triumphs in English football to his name - along with FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League successes - and will be eager to pick up where he left off when potentially making a second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle on September 11.

