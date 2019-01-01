No Duggan but Nobbs returns as Neville names England Women's squad for Brazil & Portugal friendlies

Manager Phil Neville has named a 20-strong squad for the upcoming internationals but the Atletico Madrid forward misses out

Toni Duggan will miss Women’s upcoming friendlies against and but Jordan Nobbs returns to the squad after recovering from injury.

Manager Phil Neville has named a 20-strong squad for the upcoming games against Brazil and Portugal, but former forward Duggan misses out as she has only just returned from injury herself.

The 28-year-old joined from Spanish rivals this summer, after scoring 29 goals in 72 games for the Catalan club.

-born Duggan made the switch to Barcelona from City in 2017, and helped the club finish second in the league in both seasons spent there, while also playing in last season’s final defeat to .

midfielder Nobbs, meanwhile, returns to the squad after recovering from a knee injury that has ruled her out of action since November.

The 26-year-old missed this summer’s World Cup in after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in Arsenal’s victory over last year, but returns to the squad along with Fran Kirby, Jill Scott and Alex Greenwood.

Man City midfielder Scott is the most experienced member of the squad, and could become the team's second most-capped player of all time should she feature in both games.

Neville has also called up three training players in Chloe Kelly, Mel Lawley and Alana Cook for the home meeting with Brazil at ’s Riverside Stadium, before travelling to Vitoria FC’s Estadio do Bonfim to face Portugal.

“It will be great to be back in front of our fans again after two away matches,” said Neville. “I know playing in Middlesbrough will mean passionate support and the big crowd we’re expecting shows just how much the team connected with the public in the summer.

“This game - and the match at Wembley against in November - will be our chance to say ‘thank you’ to them. For us as a coaching team we are working towards EURO 2021 and every camp is vital for our tournament preparation.

Article continues below

“We cannot afford to waste a day and those players we have picked are aware there are others pushing them hard for their spot. With the Olympics also coming next summer, we know we have to finish an excellent year of progress on a high.”

Neville’s side will meet with Brazil on October 5, before coming up against Portugal three days later.

Full England Women's squad

Millie Bright ( ), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Mary Earps ( ), Beth England (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Aoife Mannion (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).