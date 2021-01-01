No contact between Tottenham and Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny

The 31-year-old remains an important player for Andrea Pirlo's side and has over three seasons left on his contract in Italy

Wojciech Szczesny will not be leaving Juventus to join Tottenham this summer.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move in the next transfer window and the Premier League side are rumoured to be eager to sign him.

But Goal understands there is no credibility to claims a return to north London is in store for the former Arsenal star.

Why Szczesny will not join Spurs

There has been no contact between Spurs and the 31-year-old, who is contracted to Juve until 2024.

Szczesny's past with Tottenham's local rivals Arsenal also puts a dampener on any hope of him joining Jose Mourinho's team.

The Poland international spent 11 years with the Gunners and made over 180 appearances, winning the FA Cup twice along the way.

Why is Szczesny rumoured to be leaving Juve?

It has been claimed in Italian media that Juventus want to offload Szczesny this summer to finance a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 22-year-old is available for free when his contract expires at the end of the season, though the Rossoneri hope to convince him to sign a new deal before then.

Juve were said to be ready to swoop in for him, but would have to make space in the squad and raise funds to match his wage demands by sacrificing Szczesny.

Szczesny still key at Juve

Szczesny joined Juventus from Arsenal in 2017 and has been increasingly important to the Bianconeri.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season and will line up in goal for Andrea Pirlo's side on Sunday when they face Atalanta.

Juve are currently third in Serie A - a point behind Milan and 12 behind leaders Inter.

