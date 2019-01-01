'No change' in Lampard's position at Derby amid rumours over Chelsea job

Mel Morris claims that the Blues have not yet been in contact over a possible swoop for the Rams boss, despite ongoing speculation

Derby owner Mel Morris insists there is "no change" to Frank Lampard's position at Pride Park, despite rumours he could succeed Maurizio Sarri at .

There is yet another managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge after the Italian's departure to Juventus was confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Sarri only spent one full season in charge at Chelsea, guiding the team to a third-place Premier League finish while also earning his first major trophy as a head coach in the form of the .

The 60-year-old cited family ties as the driving force behind his desire for a swift return to and he has signed a three-year deal with the champions.

Lampard has been touted to succeed Sarri at the Bridge, having impressed in his debut campaign as Rams manager.

The Chelsea legend took Derby to the Championship play-off final, narrowly missing out on promotion after a 2-1 defeat to at Wembley.

Club owner Morris has revealed that, contrary to reports, no senior officials from Chelsea have been in contact to discuss a possible deal for Lampard as of yet.

“We have made it very clear to everyone - but most importantly to Frank himself - that we want to retain him at the club for the long term," Morris said in a statement on Monday.

"If Chelsea want to hire Frank, then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that. In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season.

"We will work closely with Frank in that regard so that he knows how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club.”

Lampard enjoyed an illustrious playing career at the Bridge, racking up 640 appearances in total while contributing a staggering 211 goals from midfield.

Article continues below

He also managed to win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one , one Europa League and two League Cups during his time in west London, earning himself a place in the club's hall of fame.

The 40-year-old left Chelsea to join in 2014 and completed a move to outfit New York City the following year, before hanging up his boots in 2017.

A number of ex-Blues have weighed in on Lampard's potential appointment in recent weeks and he has received a glowing endorsement for the role from his uncle Harry Redknapp.