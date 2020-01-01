Nketiah and Ceballos put Arsenal bust-up behind them in West Ham win

The Gunners duo were at odds last weekend but combined with decisive effect against the Hammers

duo Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos issued the perfect response to their coming together last week as the pair secured a 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday.

Before the Gunners' first Premier League game of the season against , the pair were filmed clashing in the warm-up after both had been named on the bench.

Both Nketiah and Ceballos had to be separated at the time but did seem to make amends by the end of the match, which Arsenal won 3-0, with a picture of the duo posted to social media.

Any lingering doubts over the pair's relationship were then squashed on Saturday as Ceballos set up Nketiah to score the Gunners' winning goal in the 85th minute against the Hammers.

After Alexandre Lacazette had opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side, West Ham looked set to claim a well-deserved point following an equaliser from Michail Antonio but Arsenal found a late winner courtesy of two players who were at odds this time last week.

"We had a bit of a coming together. The reaction was there. We made up an got on with it. It was nice for him to make the assist. It's all love now," Nketiah told Sky Sports post-match.

"It was a great pass across, good vision. I tried to stay onside. It was an easy finish from there.

"I want to keep improving as a player. It's a great feeling to come on and score. West Ham made it very difficult. They came out very strongly in the second half."

Arteta was notably jubilant at full-time as the Gunners dug deep to secure another three points and continue their perfect start to the new season.

"I’m thrilled with the three points. I said before the game how difficult it would be with the way they play," Arteta told BBC Sport.

"We made it even more difficult in the first 15 minutes with the amount of balls we gave away and the open spaces we gave them to run into. I’m glad we found the right moment and kept competing and believing, with good momentum in the last 25 minutes.

"We created many other situations. But we gave too many opportunities to the opponent in the final third. There are still a lot of things we need to get better at.

"Eddie can do that every week. He’s hungry and has a great quality to score goals."