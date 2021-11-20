'Nightmare after nightmare' - De Gea says Man Utd players need to take blame for 'embarrassing' effort

David de Gea has labelled Manchester United's performance against Watford as "embarrassing" and called on the players to take the blame for the 4-1 defeat they suffered at Vicarage Road.

Watford had a two-goal lead at half-time through goals from Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr, despite the latter having a penalty saved by De Gea just 11 minutes into the match.

Although Donny van de Beek pulled one back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, Harry Maguire was sent off with a second yellow card before Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis scored late on to make it four for the hosts.

What has been said?

De Gea apologised to the club's fans after the game and says the players are responsible for the "nightmare" result.

The goalkeeper said to Sky Sports: "There's not much to say - it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today.

"It's not acceptable - the way we were playing and doing things. It's easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it's the players. We need to show much more than we are doing.

"Embarrassing first half - we could've conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today - it was nightmare after nightmare. It's not acceptable.

"We are trying to give our best and fight for the team but for sure something is very wrong. You can see in the games - it's very low level, very poor. Sorry to the fans, once again.

"I've been in difficult moments and always believe in myself but there are difficult moments we have to be strong in mind and body. We are paid to play for United and to do better than that.

"This is not Manchester United or the way we ought to play - it's difficult to say more than that."

"It's been very bad for a long time - a club like Man United we have to be fighting for trophies and fighting for big things and to be honest we are far from that. Let's see - we have to keep working hard and stick together. We always say the same things but it's the truth - we have to look at ourselves and see where we can improve."

What does the defeat mean for Man Utd?

The Red Devils' latest loss has resulted in fans calling for coach Solskjaer to be sacked by the club.

The defeat is the biggest United have suffered in the English top-flight against a promoted side in 23 years, according to Opta. In September 1989, they went down 5-1 against Manchester City at Maine Road.

United have taken just four points from their last seven matches in the Premier League and trail leaders Chelsea by 12 points.

Solskjaer's team are up against the Blues at Stamford Bridge next Sunday after their Champions League meeting with Villarreal in midweek.

