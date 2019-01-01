Nigeria’s Esiti joins Greek champions PAOK from Gent
Anderson Esiti has joined Greek Super League One champions PAOK from Belgian side Gent.
The 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder signed a four-year contract with the Double-headed Eagle of the North on Thursday.
Esiti, who had previously played for Portuguese sides Leixoes and Estoril, made 77 league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before his departure.
PAOK completed the transfer of Anderson Esiti from Gent
Our new player signed a 4 years contract.
Esiti will team up with Anglo-Nigerian and former Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom and Morocco’s Omar El Kaddouri.
The midfielder could make his first appearance for PAOK when they clash with Fortuna Sittard in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.