Nigerian star Awoniyi regains consciousness after collision with Uduokhai

The Nigerian forward suffered a severe concussion and was stretchered off in his side’s defeat at Opel Arena

manager Achim Beierlorzer has revealed Taiwo Awoniyi has regained consciousness in hospital following a nasty head collision with Felix Uduokhai.

The youth international was forced off in the 23rd minute and was replaced by Karim Onisiwo in his side’s 1-0 loss to in Sunday’s game at Opel Arena.

Awoniyi was stretchered off with his neck in a brace and was motionless before he was rushed to the hospital for further observation.

Beierlorzer confirmed the 22-year-old forward suffered a severe concussion but has recovered from the problem.

"We have received the all-clear from the doctors. He has regained consciousness and can remember the things that happened,” Beierlorzer was quoted as saying by AFP.

"He has a severe concussion and has to stay in the hospital for observation."

Awoniyi has featured in 11 league games, scoring one goal since his arrival at Opel Arena on loan last summer from .

The forward has been with the Reds since 2015 but he is yet to feature for the Premier League club, having spent most of his time on loan, playing for Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent.

With the defeat against Augsburg, Mainz are now three places above the relegation zone after gathering 31 points from 31 games.

They have won nine matches, drawn four and lost 18 games in this campaign and have only won one game in their previous seven outings.

It is yet to be seen if Awoniyi will be fit enough to play a part when Mainz take on in their next league game at Signal-Iduna-Park on Wednesday.

The forward burst into the limelight at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he scored four goals in the competition to help the Golden Eaglets win the title.

Awoniyi has played for Nigeria’s U20 and U23 teams and will hope to make more impactful showings for Mainz for a chance to feature for the Super Eagles.