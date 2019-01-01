Nigerian duo Chukwueze and Dele-Bashiru miss out on Golden Boy 20-man shortlist
Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and Club Brugge's Kreptin Diatta did not make the Golden Boy 20-man shortlist.
The African trio made the initial 40-man list but they will no longer vie for the accolade that will be decided on December 16 in Turin.
The annual award, presented by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, honours the most outstanding young player in Europe under the age of 21.
Since its inception in 2003, no African player has won the award, a jinx the continent will be hoping to end in the next edition.
Full 20-man shortlist
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus, Netherlands)
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, Italy)
Ansu Fati (Barcelona, Spain)
Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal, France)
Erling Braut Haland (RB Salzburg, Norway)
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)
Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid, Portugal)
Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt, Serbia)
Moise Kean (Everton, Italy)
Kang-in Lee (Valencia CF, South Korea)
Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid, Ukraine)
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)
Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)
Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, England)
Ferran Torres (Valencia CF, Spain)
Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma, Italy).