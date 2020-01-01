Nigerian descent Ikpeazu: Representing Uganda was always my dream

The 25-year-old born to a Nigerian father and Ugandan mother in England has been invited for the Cranes' fixture against South Sudan later this month

Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu has described his maiden invitation to the national team as a dream come true.

Ikpeazu was among three new players invited by coach Johnathan McKinstry ahead of their 2021 qualifying fixtures against South Sudan on March 28 and 31.

The 25-year-old, born in London to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother, has scored two goals in 23 Scottish Premiership games this season.

Article continues below

More teams

Ikpeazu previously played in the English League One with Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers, and he has expressed his readiness to play on the international scene with the Cranes.

“It’s always been a dream to represent my country. I thank God for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to testing myself at international level and hopefully achieving great things with Uganda Cranes,” he tweeted.