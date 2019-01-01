Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four tournament to hold in Lagos

The women's league body says the four-team event will take place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos in January

Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four tournament to produce the overall winner of the 2017/2018 season will be held from January 23-26 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The three-day event will ensure the long anticipated wrap up of the 2018 season calendar, with Nasarawa Amasons, Rivers Angels, Sunshine Queens and Bayelsa Queens eyeing the coveted title.

Nigeria Women Football League Chief Operating Officer Ayo Abdulrahman on Thursday confirmed the development through a released schedule for the women's football championship.

According to the schedule, participating clubs are expected to hit the host city on January 23, with the tournament pre-match meetings billed for the same day.

Sunshine Queens will battle Bayelsa Queens in the football event's opener on January 24, while holders Nasarawa Amazons take on Federation Cup winners Rivers Angels moments later.

While January 25 will be a rest day for the four teams, they will return to action on the 26th as the opening day winners battle for the crown after the completion of third-place match.

Nasarawa Amazons are the Nigeria Women Premier League defending champions following a 1-0 win over Delta Queens in Benin in 2017.