Nigeria U17 vs Ecuador U17: When is the World Cup tie and how can I watch?
Nigeria tackle Ecuador in their second Group B game of the ongoing 2019 U17 World Cup.
The Golden Eaglets survived a scare against Hungary to cruise to a 4-2 win thanks to a solid second-half display, while the South Americans edged Australia 2-1.
Victory for either side on Tuesday evening will guarantee a place in the knockout phase - rendering the last group tie a mere formality.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm (West African Time) on Tuesday, October 29. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|29/10/19
|20:00 pm GMT
|9:00 pm
|Nigeria U17 vs Ecuador U17
|SuperSport 9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Estadio Olimpico, Goiania
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.